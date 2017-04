A few weeks ago, we were treated to the video for “Cry,” a standout track from the new Strand of Oaks album Hard Love. Today, as part of the Our First 100 Days project, Strand of Oaks (aka Timothy Showalter) gives us a unique instrumental that takes turns at ambient trickery and nightmarish deep dives. Take a listen below.

Our First 100 Days by Strand of Oaks