David Letterman to Induct Pearl Jam Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame After Neil Young Drops Out Due to Illness

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced that Neil Young will no longer be inducting grunge heroes Pearl Jam in this year’s ceremony, due to illness. Although there’s been no further detail given on the nature of the illness, the Hall of Fame did reveal that famed late night host David Letterman will take Young’s place.

Due to illness, Neil Young is sadly unable to induct @PearlJam @ this year’s ceremony. We’re thrilled David Letterman has agreed to step in. pic.twitter.com/7k463ajhV3 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) April 5, 2017

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Pearl Jam will be inducted alongside Tupac Shakur, Journey, ELO, Yes, Nile Rogers, and Joan Baez.