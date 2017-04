Migos have released the sixth video from their latest album Culture, this time for the woodwind-toting “Get Right Witcha.” This one is the second flick from the album to not be directed by frequent collaborator DAPS, so there’s not too much high-concept flair. Instead there’s high-priced jewelry, cars with vertical doors, and Quavo posing with a rooster (as you can see above).

Migos are doing fine. Watch “Get Right Witcha” below.