Migos Want to Meet the Very Good Coachella Dancing Kid

This week, a video of a very good kid dancing to Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” atop his dad’s shoulders at Coachella has been making rounds on the internet. In a TMZ video, Migos’ Offset talked about appreciating the sweet rapping boy, and maybe even putting him in a music video. “I want to meet him,” Offset said. “He’s a young kid that follows my music.” It is, for sure, one of the few good things to come out of Coachella.

You can watch the original video below.