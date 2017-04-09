Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo’s 12 Year-Old Son to Tour With Korn

Tye Trujillo, the 12 year-old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, will soon be touring with Korn, Blabbermouth reports. According to a statement from Korn, bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu is unable to make it to the band’s upcoming tour dates in South America, and the young Trujillo, who currently plays bass in a band called the Helmets, will fill in. “We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye,” Korn write on Facebook. “We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.