Mavis Staples and Arcade Fire Cover Talking Heads’ “Slippery People”

Three years ago, at a massive 75th-birthday all-star tribute concert in her Chicago hometown, the soul and gospel legend Mavis Staples covered the Talking Heads Speaking In Tongues classic “Slippery People.” Win Butler and Règine Chassagne, Staples’ friends and admirers in Arcade Fire, helped her out.

Staples has now shared the professionally-recorded live version of that “Slippery People” cover, and its combination of soulful intensity and anti-funky rigidity is powerful enough to recall the Talking Heads’ own classic live film Stop Making Sense. Listen to it below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.