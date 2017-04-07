News \

Mastodon the Band Is Having Fun Clowning Mastodon the New Social Media Site

CREDIT: Mastodon Facebook

Have you seen the newest ad-free, open-source social media startup, Mastodon, which is like Twitter but without the Nazis? It has a funny Clip-Art-like image of its titular animal as a logo and has the hilarious URLs “mastodon.cloud” and “mastodon.social.” Here’s some more information about why you might want to use Mastodon over Facebook, Twitter, or literally any other community-sharing app:

The unveiling of Mastodon the sadly redundant social networking site has unfortunately coincided with the promotional cycle for Mastodon the band’s new album Emperor of Sand, and the band has taken note:

Even hard-rawkers like Mastodon enjoy having some Twitter goofs and giggles at the expense of silly start-ups. So does Jack Dorsey, apparently:

