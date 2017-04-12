Everyone Is Too Obsessed With Their Phones in Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Run Up” Video

Major Lazer’s current, Carribean-flavored rising radio smash “Run Up,” which features Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR, has gotten a visual treatment courtesy of the directors’ collective Paul, Luc and Martin. The absurdist clip features a crowd of people on cell phones committing themselves to Snapchat or Instagram while dancing at a house party PARTYNEXTDOOR is attending. (PND stalks around, looking on with vague disapproval.). Nicki FaceTimes in at the two-minute mark just in time for her verse, and then dances along with the party remotely.

Watch the clip, which the directors say is “to laugh at ourselves and at the unconditional love we bear to our smartphones,” below.