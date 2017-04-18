Mac DeMarco Reveals His New Album Is Now Out on LimeWire

Mac DeMarco’s new album This Old Dog is out 5/5 on Captured Tracks. But it’s out now on all sorts of peer-to-peer file-sharing networks, as Mac DeMarco happily pointed out during his Coachella set on Friday. “We’re gonna play a song that we’ve only played twice before,” he said before performing “On The Level.” “It’s a new song, came out a couple days ago — but you know what? The album leaked yesterday, so I don’t give a shit anymore! Download it! PirateBay, torrents.to, SoulSeek, Napster, LimeWire, Kazaa…Just get it.” Watch below in honor of LimeWire.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.