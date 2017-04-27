Mac DeMarco’s “One More Love Song” May Be His Prettiest Yet

Mac DeMarco has released a new song, “One More Love Song,” from his new album This Old Dog, out next Friday, May 5. Like the rest of what we’ve heard from the new album—including “On the Level,” “My Old Man,” and the title track—”One More Love Song” makes liberal use of conventional acoustic guitar tones, but as DeMarco convincingly croons the chorus we also hear a piano fluttering softly in the background. It is a notably stately, and pretty, Mac DeMarco song.

You can hear the song below, and catch DeMarco on tour with the Flaming Lips this summer.