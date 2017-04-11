Listen to Mac DeMarco’s Synth-Heavy New Single, “On the Level”

Mac DeMarco has shared a new song from his upcoming album, This Old Dog, which is due out May 5. via The song, “On the Level,” is a piece of hazy, slumped pop dominated by tinny drum machine and pulsating, Casiotone synths. The visual accompaniment is a slowly rotating, Windows-98-quality computerized Grim Reaper/Sith lord. The single comes on the heels of DeMarco’s first releases from the album, the album’s eponymous track and companion piece “My Old Man.” Listen to “On the Level” below; also, preorder This Old Dog now and obtain free downloads of all three singles and instrumental versions of the songs on the album.