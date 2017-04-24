Mac DeMarco Is Hiring an Assistant for His Fan Club

Only a couple weeks after Chance the Rapper posted some semi-wack tweets asking for an intern “with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals,” Mac DeMarco has published a weird job listing on his website for an assistant position with his Fan Club who can make the “dankest Mac meme[s].”

Here’s the listing, for your consideration:

Mac DeMarco Fan Club is looking for a new Fan Club assistant in Brooklyn. This position will be great for a college student!​ Must have’s: – Experience with Mailchimp

– Experience with WordPress

– Great attention to detail

– Experience with iMovie, and can make quick graphics, videos

– Must live in the 5 borough area and willing to come to Brooklyn at least one day a week. NO EXCEPTIONS! Extra points for HTML/CSS experience. We will need someone two days a week with some flexibility. Hourly wage offered. To apply: please send cover letter explaining experience, resume and your dankest Mac meme or Mac related gif to [email protected]

Rock’n’roll was once cool, I swear. However, this does looks like it might be a legitimate job for a College Student living in an expensive city, assuming the “hourly wage” is paid out in something more than after-work res hits.