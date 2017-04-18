Lydia Ainsworth – “Into the Blue”

Toronto-based electro-pop artist Lydia Ainsworth has shared a new music video for “Into the Blue,” a song off of her sophomore album, Darling of the Afterglow, which was released last month.

The song is a gorgeous, ambient track, featuring dream-like, smooth synth textures, tasteful, metallic percussion and haunting vocals. The video shows Ainsworth in front of various aquatic backdrops, being caught and released by two male dancers.

Ainsworth is embarking on a world tour this summer. Check out “Into the Blue” and her tour dates below.

Lydia Ainsworth:

4/19/17 – Washington, DC @ DC 9

4/20/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

4/22/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

4/24/17 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

4/25/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PBD

4/26/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

4/28/17 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

4/29/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

5/2/17 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

5/3/17 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

5/4/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

5/6/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

5/8/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

5/30/17 – Brighton @ The Joker

5/31/17 – London @ London Fields Brewery

6/1/17 – Paris @ Escape B

6/2/17 – Antwerp @ Trix Bar

6/3/17 – Rotterdam @ V11

6/5/17 – Hamburg @ Uebel & Gefährlich

6/6/17 – Cologne @ YUCA

6/7/17 – Berlin @ Kantine am Berghain

6/8/17 – Amsterdam @ Sugar Factory