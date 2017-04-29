News \
Lorde Shares Spotify Playlist Featuring Lorde, Future, Bon Iver, Kendrick Lamar, and More
To promote her forthcoming new album Melodrama (out June 16), Lorde has shared a playlist of “bomb shit” on Spotify. The playlist, which the singer says she’ll update regularly, currently features tracks from Kendrick Lamar, Nancy Sinatra, Future, Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Weyes Blood, Bleachers, and, of course, Lorde. Check out the playlist, called “Homemade Dynamite” after a song on her new record, below.