News \

Lorde Shares Spotify Playlist Featuring Lorde, Future, Bon Iver, Kendrick Lamar, and More

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

To promote her forthcoming new album Melodrama (out June 16), Lorde has shared a playlist of “bomb shit” on Spotify. The playlist, which the singer says she’ll update regularly, currently features tracks from Kendrick Lamar, Nancy Sinatra, Future, Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Weyes Blood, Bleachers, and, of course, Lorde. Check out the playlist, called “Homemade Dynamite” after a song on her new record, below.

Taylor Berman
Tags: Lorde