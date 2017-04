Wale pushed up the release date for his new album, Shine, dropping it tonight, a week early than it was originally scheduled. It’s the D.C. rapper’s fifth album.

Shine features “Running Back,” the single featuring Lil Wayne that debuted on ESPN’s First Take. Travis Scott, Major Lazer, G-Eazy, Chris Brown, and reggaeton star J. Balvin also get guest spots on Wale’s latest.

Stream Shine below.