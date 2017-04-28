Stream Thurston Moore’s New Album Rock N Roll Consciousness

Tonight Thurston Moore, formerly of Sonic Youth, dropped his fifth album solo album, Rock N Roll Consciousness. This marks his second since the dissolution of Sonic Youth, an album our review calls his “most transportive solo record yet.”

Moore announced the record last month along with the first single and accompanying video, “Smoke of Dreams.” Rock N Roll Consciousness is produced by Paul Epworth and features Moore’s past collaborators Deb Googie, James Seawards, and Steve Shelley.

Stream Rock N Roll Consciousness below, and read our review of the album here.