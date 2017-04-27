Gorillaz’s “Submission” Featuring Danny Brown and Kelela Is a Perfect Song for the Moment

Gorillaz released Humanz tonight, their first album in seven years. An immediate standout among the 26 songs is “Submission,” Gorillaz’s collaboration with Danny Brown and Kelela.

The track propels itself forward with a bassline that may keep you locked in for hours. It could be called upbeat, if the song itself weren’t actually about being overwhelmed, a feeling common at this moment in time. Danny Brown swoops in with a killer verse in that pointed, high-pitched voice of his, rapping, “Feel like my soul in handcuffs / Got questions but no answers / Help me out, I need a friend, I’m losing faith in this world of sin.”

Listen to “Submission” below.