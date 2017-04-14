Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie – “In My World”

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are releasing a collaborative full-length together. Recorded at LA’s Village Studios with fellow Fleetwood Mac members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, the 10-track duets album Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McViewill be out in June, and the duo will head out on a brief tour of the US shortly thereafter. First single “In My World” has just arrived, and you can hear it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Sleeping Around The Corner”

02 “Feel About You”

03 “In My World”

04 “Red Sun”

05 “Love Is Here To Stay”

06 “Too Far Gone”

07 “Lay Down For Free”

08 “Game Of Pretend”

09 “On With The Show”

10 “Carnival Begin”

Tour dates:

06/21 Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park

06/23 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

06/24 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

06/26 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/28 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

06/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

07/02 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

07/03 Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

07/05 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/19 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

07/21 Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

07/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theatre

07/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

07/27 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, is out 6/9 on Atlantic.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.