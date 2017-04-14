New Music \
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie – “In My World”
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are releasing a collaborative full-length together. Recorded at LA’s Village Studios with fellow Fleetwood Mac members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, the 10-track duets album Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McViewill be out in June, and the duo will head out on a brief tour of the US shortly thereafter. First single “In My World” has just arrived, and you can hear it below.
Tracklist:
01 “Sleeping Around The Corner”
02 “Feel About You”
03 “In My World”
04 “Red Sun”
05 “Love Is Here To Stay”
06 “Too Far Gone”
07 “Lay Down For Free”
08 “Game Of Pretend”
09 “On With The Show”
10 “Carnival Begin”
Tour dates:
06/21 Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park
06/23 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
06/24 Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
06/26 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/28 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
06/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
07/02 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
07/03 Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island
07/05 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/19 Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
07/21 Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
07/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theatre
07/25 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
07/27 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, is out 6/9 on Atlantic.
