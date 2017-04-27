Listen to Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie’s Playful New Single “Feel About You”

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are releasing a full-length collaborative album, aptly titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie on June 9. Today, they’ve released another single toward the LP: the vibes-driven “Feel About You.” There’s a vaguely twee quality to this one, and the production is dry and almost lo-fi, making it not exactly what you’d expect stylistically from Buckingham and McVie. It features some playful, “Summer Nights”-reminiscent backing vocals in the chorus. It’s a deadly sincere love song, with McVie on lead vocal duties–a paean to a long-distance lover who is “the night at night” and “honey in [her] teeth.” Previously, Buckingham and McVie released the more distinctly Mac-ish, brooding “In My World,” with Buckingham on vocals.

Listen to “Feel About You” over at Rolling Stone, and the previously-released “In My World” below.