Lil Yachty Details Debut Album Teenage Emotions

After worming his way to the mainstream while earning the ire of real hip-hop heads around the globe, Lil Yachty is getting ready to release his debut album Teenage Emotions. He took to Twitter to unveil the new project’s all-inclusive album cover, the expansive track list, and the release date: May 26. Lil Yachty’s announcement comes almost a week after debuting Teenage Emotions cuts “Harley” and the Migos-featuring “Peek A Boo.”

Teenage Emotions 21-track set will also feature YG, Kamaiyah, and Diplo. See the cover art and track list below.

Teenage Emotions:

1. “Like A Star”

2. “DN Freestyle”

3. “Peek-A-Bo” ft. Migos

4. “Dirty Mouth”

5. “Harley”

6. “All Around Me” ft. YG and Kamaiyah

7. “Say My Name”

8. “All You Had To Say”

9. “Better” ft. Stefflon Don

10. “Forever Young” ft. Diplo

11. “Lady In Yellow”

12. “Moments In Time”

13. “Otha Shit (Interlude)”

14. “Xmen” ft. Evander Griiim

15. “Bring It Back”

16. “Running With Ghost” ft. Grace

17. “FYI (Know Now)”

18. “Priorities”

19. “No More”

20. “Made Of Glass”

21. “Momma (Outro)” ft. Sonyae Elise