Listen to Two New Lil Yachty Songs: “Harley” and “Peek a Boo” ft. Migos

Lil Yachty has shared two new singles, “Harley” and “Peek a Boo,” the latter of which features Migos. The songs find the Atlanta rapper at his typical, whimsical best, with singsongy hooks and rapid-fire verses over tight, bass-heavy production. They are his first solo singles since his feature on Kyle’s “iSpy” shot up the Billboard Hot 100, and since the release of his remix of Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Check out both “Harley” and “Peek a Boo” below.