Liam Gallagher Reviews Gorillaz, Declares War on Noel and “That Gobshite Out of Blur”

The newly released Gorillaz album includes a song Damon Albarn made with help from Noel Gallagher, his former rival from back in the Blur vs. Oasis days. What would other Oasis brother Liam Gallagher think? Who cares, Albarn and Noel Gallagher agreed. “Listen, nobody gives a fuck what Liam thinks about anything,” Noel told New York this week.

Lol, Liam is having none of it. Late last night, it seems, he heard “We Got the Power,” and by his estimate, it doesn’t even begin to live up to Mick Jagger and David Bowie.

Now that dick out of blur and the creepy 1 out of oasis need to hang there heads in shame as it’s no dancing in the streets as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 27, 2017

Settle down, one fan suggested. What was wrong with “potato”?

@CMBOLTON2 He’s the creepiest soul in the world watch out he’s behind you — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 27, 2017

A bit after 1 a.m. U.K. time, Liam popped back on to accuse his brother of being “a massive girl”:

That gobshite out of blur might have turned noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me nxt time i see him there’s gonna be war — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 28, 2017

Liam… log off.