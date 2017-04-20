Laurel Halo Announces New Album Dust, Releases “Jelly”

Laurel Halo has announced Dust, her third LP. The followup to 2015’s double EP In Situ, Dust finds the Berlin-via-Ann Arbor producer returning to London imprint Hyperdub. The album features vocal contributions from Klein, Lafawndah, Michael Salu, as well as musical offerings from Julia Holter, Max D, Eli Keszler, Craig Clouse (of $hit and $hine) Michael Behaire, and Diamond Terrifie.

She’s also released the first single, “Jelly,” which features Klein and Lafawndah and combines rubbery basslines, metallic synths, and chilling R&B vocals into a haunting remix-ready club track. Dust drops June 23 via Hyperdub. Check out the track’s lyric video below, as well as her tour dates.

Laurel Halo:

04-28 Malmö, SE – Inkonst Festival

05-12 Leipzig, DE – IfZ (DJ set)

05-13 Los Angeles, CA – Globe Theater Basement (DJ set)

05-21 Beijing, CN – Wetware Festival

05-25 Chicago, IL – TBA (DJ set)

05-26 Detroit, MI – Marble Bar (DJ set)

06-17 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret Festival (DJ set)

06-22 London, UK – Ø (Record Release Party) (DJ set)

07-22 New York, NY – TBA (DJ set)