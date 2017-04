Two years since his last LP Lushmore, Essex beatmaker Lapalux is back with announcement of a new album. Titled Ruinism, the album features contributions from GABI, Louisahhh, and JFDR. He’s also released first single “Rotted Arp,” which continues the producer’s penchant for glassy synths, breathy female vocals, and lots and lots of bass. Ruinism drops June 30 via Brainfeeder. Check out the single below.