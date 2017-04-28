Stream Kweku Collins’ New EP grey

Friday’s throng of new music also includes Kweku Collins’ new EP grey, his follow-up to his exceptional 2016 project Nat Love. The multifaceted Illinois native’s new release comes in at nine songs long, including the previously released “International Business Trip” and his cover of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Maps.”

Collins spoke about “International Business Trip,” a surveillance of his newfound fame, with SPIN at last month’s SXSW.

“It’s a new thing for me to adjust to like being in my hometown and people like “Aren’t you [Kweku Collins]?” he said. “Like I said earlier, I’m just like a dude. I don’t really buy into all that fame and shit or whatever. I’m a person who makes music, it’s what I do.”

Stream grey in full below.