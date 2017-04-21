Kraftwerk Announce 3D Concert Film, Live Album

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have announced that they will release a concert film encompassing their recent tours, which since 2012 have featured the group backed by state-of-the-art 3D graphics. 3-D The Catalogue will feature footage of these concerts filmed in HD, and will also be available as an album.

The compilation features 2D and 3D recordings of Autobahn, Radioactivity, Trans Europe Express, The Man-Machine, Computer World, Techno Pop, The Mix and Tour De France. The career-spanning package, out on May 26th, also features a book and can be purchased in multiple formats such as Blu-Ray, vinyl, streaming, and CD. An abridged version will also be released.

You can watch a preview for the film below.