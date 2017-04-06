Kodak Black Is Accused of Assaulting an Employee at a Miami Strip Club

As he sits in jail for alleged probation violations and shortly following the release of his first official studio album Painting Pictures, new criminal accusations against Kodak Black have come to light. In February, the rising star Florida rapper was accused of assaulting a female employee of Miami’s Club Climaxx strip club, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

On February 2, a 34-year-old Climaxx bartender named Jennifer Cunningham filed a police report against the 19-year-old rapper born Dieuson Octave, accusing Octave of approaching the bar and “acting belligerent,” then “[hitting] her in the forehead with his right arm” and “[punching] her numerous times all over her body and then [kicking] her, stopping shortly after.” Kodak has not been formally charged for the alleged assault, the Sun Sentinel notes. The police report lists the case as “open/pending,” however, and on Tuesday, the Florida Department of Corrections added the incident to the list of ways in which Kodak allegedly violated his probation.

In December of last year, Kodak was released from jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, false imprisonment, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and robbery. He was accused of violating the terms of his release in February, after allegedly leaving his home several times for non-approved reasons while on house arrest. The incident at Club Climaxx would have occurred about three weeks before his most recent arrest. Cunningham’s lawyers told the Sun-Sentinel that it’s possible that she would file a civil suit against the rapper.

This isn’t the first time Kodak has been accused of assaulting a woman. He’s also accused in an unrelated case of sexually assaulting a fan in a South Carolina hotel room while on tour there last year, a charge for which he’s currently out on bail.

We’ve reached out to Kodak’s representatives at Atlantic Records for comment and will update this post if they respond.