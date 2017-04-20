Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, and Sarah Palin Walk Into a Bar—Okay, the White House

A day after taking to Breitbart to criticize Elizabeth Warren for plagiarizing one of her signature catchphrases, the illustrious and always on-brand former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin accepted an invitation from President Trump to visit him at the White House, according to CNN correspondent Jake Tapper. She had some guest spots to fill apparently:

That’s, from left to right: Shemane Deziel Nugent, her husband Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin, Donald Trump, Audrey Berry, and her fiancé Robert James Ritchie, who you know as Kid Rock.

Here’s them doing some very official stuff involving papers, and also, photographic evidence of Sarah chopping it up with White House head cuck Jared Kushner:

Here’s them, as a gleeful new Breitbart headline puts it, “troll[ing] Hillary”:

Here's Nugent's account of the meeting, which he posted to his Facebook page yesterday:

We’re all very excited to see what this now-official partnership with the executive branch could possibly lead to.