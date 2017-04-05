Kevin Gates Is Still in Jail, But He’s Released a New Song

Kevin Gates is still behind bars after law enforcement discovered an outstanding weapons-related warrant during his release process. However, he’s managed to release a new song titled “What If.” Gates—whose emotionally charged music selection is bounded by no genre or trope—interpolates Joan Osborne’s 1995 classic “One of Us” for his latest release.

“What If” comes with a short Instagram statement from his wife Dreka Gates. “You all KNOW that Kevin and I have always preferred to avoid statements to the media,” she says. “We speak directly to you guys and prefer to let the music speak for itself. Although Kevin is not a free man yet, he will be soon! In the meantime, I am SO excited to share this song from HIM to you all! He done been to hell and back, He done been to jail and back…”

Gates also has an solo appearance on The Fate of the Furious soundtrack. Listen to “What If” below.