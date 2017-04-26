Kevin Gates to Serve 30 Months in Prison Due to Outstanding Gun Charge

TMZ reports that Kevin Gates will serve 30 months in prison due to a felony gun possession charge in Illinois. Gates was scheduled to be released from a Florida prison last month after serving time for kicking a female fan, but authorities discovered an outstanding arrest warrant in Illinois during the release process. The warrant was issued after Gates failed to show up to court for the 2013 gun case.

He’s due to be extradited to be transferred to Illinois Department of Corrections, according to TMZ. Gates has been imprisoned since last October.