Kendrick Lamar’s New Album DAMN. Features U2 and Rihanna

Last week, Kendrick Lamar formally announced a new album, the proper studio follow-up to 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly. This morning, he shared the album’s title, along with its tracklist and cover art, in a pair of Instagram posts. DAMN. includes the previously released “HUMBLE.,” and features two guest stars: Rihanna and U2 (!). Rihanna appears on a track called “Loyalty,” while U2 will guest on “XXX.” DAMN. is out this Friday. Check out everything below.

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar. A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:15am PDT