Louis Farrakhan Posts Photos of Meeting With Kendrick Lamar to Instagram

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan posted images of a jovial meeting he recently had with Kendrick Lamar on his Instagram today. “The artistic community has historically been in the vanguard of social change. #Farrakhan #KendrickLamar,” the religious and political leader wrote.” In February of last year, Minister Farrakhan gave a Saviour’s Day speech in which he praised Beyoncé and Lamar for the radical political messaging in their work, declaring that Kendrick “set a new standard…[and] freed rappers” and that “the cultural revolution is on.”

On his incendiary verse on Big Sean’s “Control” from 2013, Kendrick rapped: “So many bombs, ring the alarm like Vietnam in this shit / So many bombs, make Farrakhan think Saddam in this bitch,” so their meeting has been long in the making.

