LeBron James Is Playing What Sounds Like Kendrick Lamar’s New Album DAMN. on Instagram

LeBron James and Kendrick Lamar go back: Last year, the best basketball player in the world was at least partially responsible for getting the demos collection untitled unmastered out to the public. Now, LeBron appears to be playing what sounds like Kendrick’s new album, DAMN., on his Instagram feed, via the “Stories” feature. He’s streamed at least ten snippets in the last half hour. Stories aren’t viewable on desktop, but you can check it out on mobile.

Here’s everything we know about DAMN., which is out tomorrow.