Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” Hits #1, Ending Ed Sheeran’s Long Reign

After 12 weeks on the top of the Hot 100, Ed Sheeran’s hit “Shape of You” has been toppled by Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” The track, DAMN.‘s lead single, is Lamar’s first #1 single as a lead artist, per Billboard. His last—and only—trip to the top was as a feature on Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

“HUMBLE.” isn’t Lamar’s only victory, of course: The bloodletting “DNA.” has also debuted at #4, according to Billboard. DAMN. has also exceeded expectations to sell 603,000 equivalent album units in its first week, vaulting Drake’s More Life for the fastest-selling project of the year.

In other good news, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” is still the longest-running #1 song at 16 weeks despite Sheeran’s best attempt.

Read our interview with one of DAMN.‘s producers DJ Dahi here.