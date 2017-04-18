Kendrick Lamar Releases “DNA.” Video Starring Don Cheadle

Kendrick Lamar has released a video for “DNA.,” one of the highlights from his new album DAMN. It opens with Don Cheadle interrogating Lamar in a room, before cutting to scenes of Kendrick rapping alone cut with footage of him and his friends. (Schoolboy Q shows up, too.) The back half of the song features a new outro different from the album version. It was directed by Nabil and the Little Homies (the duo of Kendrick and Dave Free). Watch it below.