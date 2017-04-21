Kendrick Lamar Says There’s No Second Album to Go With DAMN.

Last week, Kendrick Lamar released DAMN., his fourth studio album. In the days before and since, rumors spread across the internet insisting that Kendrick was going to drop a companion album soon thereafter, based on close readings of DAMN. lyrics and other activity in the Kendrick-sphere. The rumored album was thought to be called NATION., and it was supposed to be dropping on Easter Sunday—a day that came and went with no activity. Ahead of Kendrick’s wide-ranging interview with Zane Lowe, which happened today, some even thought he’d debut a new song on the show. (That didn’t happen, either.) Now, Kendrick has personally taken to Twitter in order to dispel the rumors: There’s no surprise follow-up, too bad, but thank you for wanting it.

KenFolk. ThankU 4 the desire of always anticipating new music of my own. None is coming. My work will be in our future TDE dates tho. 💯#DAMN — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) April 21, 2017

Of course, that’s exactly what Kendrick would say if he wanted to throw everyone off his trail… right? Jokes aside, it’s worth pointing out that last year’s untitled unmastered compiled leftover material from the To Pimp a Butterfly sessions. If Kendrick has similar material leftover from DAMN., it seems possible that could eventually make its way to our speakers. Maybe someone should ask LeBron to help out.