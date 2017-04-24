Kendrick Lamar Announces 2017 North American Tour With Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.

To support his excellent new album DAMN., Kendrick Lamar has announced a 2017 North American tour. THE DAMN. TOUR will kick off July 12 in Phoenix and end August 6 in Los Angeles. Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open at all 17 shows. Venue information has yet to be released, but you can check out the full list of dates below.

07-12 Phoenix, AZ

07-14 Dallas, TX

07-15 Houston, TX

07-17 Atlanta, GA

07-19, Philadelphia PA

07-20 Brooklyn New York

07-21 Washington, DC

07-22 Boston, MA

07-25 Toronto, ON

07-26 Detroit, MI

07-27 Chicago, IL

07-29 Denver, CO

08-01 Seattle, WA

08-02 Vancouver, WA

08-04 Oakland, CA

08-05 Los Angeles, CA