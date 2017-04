A lot of pop stars I like. Katy Perry I tolerate. But right now, I feel something like grudging respect:

was feeling insecure about my last two posts so A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Awake at midnight, using your last 13% of phone battery to furiously search for sexy photos of yourself: the 2017 diva move that anyone can do. I’m not Katy Perry, so I don’t have a risqué Rolling Stone photo shoot—I have to search in the “Selfies” album on my own phone. Still works like a charm.