Katy Perry’s New Single “Bon Appétit” Is Probably Going to Make Everyone Uncomfortable

If you haven’t been paying attention to Katy Perry’s little sliver of the internet recently, she’s been entertaining her fans over the past few days with some promotional endeavor involving cherry pie. On Tuesday, the singer tweeted an elaborate cherry pie recipe, telling her fans “bake me a pie and you may get a surprise.”

Now, it’s possible that said “surprise” could be anything. But it would have been safe to assume that Perry was teasing a new single, given that the first one from her new album, “Chained to the Rhythm,” has already run its course. That one looks set to dip out of the Top 40 this week, having peaked only at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is actually disastrously low for a Katy Perry lead single. And indeed, yesterday Perry announced her new single, called “Bon Appétit,” featuring Migos.

Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17 👩🏼‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/zG3m2ex0Ws — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 26, 2017

It’s unclear exactly what connection the whole cherry pie thing has to the new single, the cover of which features each Migo grabbing at a fruit plate over which Perry’s face has been superimposed. There is no pie in sight. Still, we can make some sort of educated guess regarding what “Bon Appétit” is going to be about.

Cherry pie has a rather strict connotation in the context of pop music, thanks mostly to the hair metal band Warrant’s 1990 single “Cherry Pie,” which was one big reference to the female anatomy. Katy Perry, for her part, is not known for her subtlety either, be it the exploding whipped cream canisters of the “California Gurls” video or, say, her long history of clumsy cultural appropriation.

All of which to say that I’m willing to bet that “Bon Appétit,” promoted via a two-day wink-wink around Katy Perry’s vagina, and which features the Migos grabbing at her on the single cover, is going to make everyone at least kinda uncomfortable. But maybe, at least, it will be a tune.