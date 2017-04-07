Karen O, Grandaddy, Kelis, and More Appear on Amazon’s Resistance Radio Soundtrack

Amazon’s original series The Man in the High Castle imagines a post-World War II America where the Axis Powers rule. Its soundtrack features current artists—Beck, the Shins, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen—covering popular songs of the era, and the full collection is out today. Highlights include Karen O covering Ferlin Husky’s country ballad “Living in a Trance,” Kelis singing the Motown classic “Who’s Lovin’ You,” Grandaddy covering the Everly Brothers’ version of “Love Hurts,” and Angel Olsen singing “Who’s Sorry Now?” (popularized by Connie Francis, and previously covered by Karen Elson and Vince Giordano & the Nighthawks for HBO’s Boardwalk Empire).

If you’d like to create a little alternative-history ambiance at home, there’s a pre-recorded Resistance Radio internet stream that plays the music as if it were part of a pirate radio broadcast in the world of the show. Otherwise, stream the soundtrack straight-up below.