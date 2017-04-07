Buy Kanye West’s Bad Jewelry for $13,360

Today, Kanye West put up a collection of gold chains, pendants, and rings for sale on his Yeezy Supply store. The prices range from a few thousand dollars to many thousands of dollars. In seven years, the chain went from heavy to overpriced.

You may be wondering: What’s a picture of melted plastic doing on a news item about high-priced jewelry? That’s a fair criticism. But here’s the jig: That chain is part of the Yeezy Supply collection. The piece you see above is the highest priced, coming in at a cool $13,360.

See the rest of the jewelry here if you don’t believe us.