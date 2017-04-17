Look at This Adorable Photo of Kanye West Dressed Up as the Easter Bunny

Yesterday was Easter, the candy-eating holiday that isn’t Halloween. Kim Kardashian has been sharing a few photos from her family’s Easter celebration, but two of them particularly stick out, because they feature Kanye West dressed up as the damn Easter Bunny. Awwww. Check it out below.

“Dadye.” Once again: Awwwww. Think about Kanye, one of the greatest rappers of all-time, struggling to get into that tight, sweaty suit just to amuse his daughter and her friends for a photo op… it’s good as hell.