Famous Man’s Instagram Caption Counts as Self-Reflection

Remember when Justin Bieber was a newly minted teenage bad boy with more paparazzi assault charges than I can even remember? (Oops, looks like he’s still in trouble in Argentina.) Perhaps the pinnacle of Bad Bieber was his January 2014 Miami DUI charge, after he was pulled over in a rented Lamborghini and allegedly tested positive for alcohol, marijuana, and Xanax.

Bieber’s bright-eyed, bushy-haired mugshot was widely circulated at the time, and yesterday, the Biebs himself took a second to look back on his illustrious arrest history. “I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!!” reads a caption as wildly peppy as the original mug, which Bieber paired with a recent, sleepy-eyed car selfie. “THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?”

Let he who hath not posted his own police mugshot on social media cast the first stone. (By the way: Bieber ultimately escaped the Miami DUI by pleading to lesser charges and making a $50,000 charitable donation.)