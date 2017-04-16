Julianna Barwick – “Wade In”

As installments continue in the ongoing song series, Our First 100 Days, we’ve heard tracks recently from Strand of Oaks, Flock of Dimes, EMA, and dozens of others. Now, avant grade vocalist Julianna Barwick has offered her talents to the charity compilation. Started by the Secretly Group and 30 Days, 30 Songs, Our First 100 Days catalogs a new song from a different artist for every one of the first 100 days of the Trump presidency. (We’re already at 87.) For $30, listeners can have access to the entire catalog, with proceeds going to a range of charitable casues. Barwick’s entry is a peaceful respite amid this ocean of chaos, allowing day 87 to be a meditative one. Visit Our First 100 Days to donate your funds and learn more. Listen to the song below.

