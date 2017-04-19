Joyce Manor – “NBTSA”

Today, California four-piece Joyce Manor debuted a new song titled “NBTSA.” Short for “never be the same again,” the track finds the band racing through high-energy emo with an explosion of detuned basslines and the sort of blown-out vocals only attainable via 4-track. Check out the single below.

It’s part of Polyvinyl’s 4-Track Singles Series, an ongoing project where each year, the label asks a handful of artists to record two songs on a Tascam 4-track cassette recorder. The label then releases these stripped-down exclusives on 7″ vinyl, complete with cool colorways, custom-designed boxes, and a number of other extra-special, limited-run options. This year’s roster includes contributions from Diet Cig, Modern Baseball, Japanese Breakfast, Jay Som, Beach Slang and others.