Stream John Mayer’s New Album The Search for Everything

John Mayer has finished his round of “waves” and finally released his new album, The Search For Everything, in full. This marks the soft-rocker’s seventh album and his first since 2013’s Paradise Valley. He released four songs from the album back in January as The Search For Everything: Wave One and dropped another four a month later as Wave Two.

Explaining this methodology on Facebook, Mayer said, “There were too many songs to ever get out the door at once.” He added on Twitter, “These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these worlds.”

We may be years removed from Mayer’s infamous Playboy interview, but the lead-up to this album hasn’t been without its own controversy. In the video for the song “Still Feel Like Your Man,” which already garnered attention for being about Katy Perry, Mayer enlisted a woman dressed as a geisha and two people in panda suits. He had previously said the song reminded him of “ancient Japanese R&B.”

Listen to all 12 songs of The Search For Everything below.