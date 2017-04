Before dropping All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ this Friday, Joey Bada$$ paid a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform his soul-filled protest “Land of the Free,” donning the same patterned American flag displayed prominently on the album cover. Watch the live band-backed performance below and listen to the ScHoolboy Q-featuring “Rockabye Baby”—Bada$$’ most recently released album cut.