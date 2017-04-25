Video: Jeremih – “I Think of You” ft. Chris Brown and Big Sean

Jeremih has released the video for his Montell Jordan-sampling single “I Think of You,” which features Chris Brown and Big Sean. The video borrows from a ’90s aesthetic that Big Sean himself sourced from for 2015’s “Play No Games.” The video is also notable for being the first for a Jeremih single in over six years (his last album Late Nights didn’t have any videos despite spawning three hits). His previously released a video for “London,” a non-single from his 2016 mixtape Late Nights: Europe.

Watch the video for “I Think of You” below.