Jay Som – “Turn the Other Cheek”

Jay Som’s newest song comes to us by way of the Our First 100 Days charity song project, which will finish its run this Saturday on the 100th day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Naturally, “Turn the Other Cheek” is an exercise in composure, twisting together a dozen strands of Melina Duterte’s signature chirpy, multilayered harmonies and breathy vocals without ever going off the rails.

Duterte’s official debut full-length as Jay Som, Everybody Works, is out now from Polyvinyl. Listen to “Turn the Other Cheek” below, and look back on almost 100 days of singles here.