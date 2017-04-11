That Viral Last.fm Profile Probably Doesn’t Belong to Jared Kushner

Last night, a screenshot started floating around the web that purported to be the Last.fm profile of Jared Kushner, son-in-law and advisor to President Trump. (It was tweeted by none other than PissPigGranddad, the internet’s favorite revolutionary.) The Hamilton soundtrack? Halsey? The web started clowning on the apparently questionable musical tastes displayed on the profile, using it as proof-positive that Jared Kushner is an ignorant douchebag.

However, it’s looking more likely the profile belongs to someone else. You see, there are two J. Kushners. One is the husband of Ivanka Trump, now given impossibly Herculean tasks about how to fix the Middle East and health care despite having no experience beyond “bad at real estate.” The other Kushner is Joshua, the boyfriend of Karlie Kloss and a cofounder of Oscar Health, an insurance company that functions in concert with the Affordable Care Act. They’re brothers, diametrically opposed, a modern-day mythology told through sometimes questionable business decisions.

And so, thanks to a satisfying deep-dive from Gizmodo, we now know that if this Last.fm profile does belong to one of the Kushners, it’s probably the other one—Joshua, the good boy. Gizmodo was able to correlate some of the preferences from the Last.fm page with Spotify playlists created by Joshua, a playlist that was tweeted out by the CEO of Spotify himself.

They also noticed a strong coincidence between Joshua’s endorsement of the Jamie xx album In Color and the album’s appearance on the Last.fm page. Further, they note that Karlie Kloss has waxed effusively about Hamilton, the soundtrack for which JKushner currently has a penchant.

Of course, this is all just a matter of coincidence and speculation. Kushner is not an uncommon last name, nor is “J” an uncommon first initial. It’s possible yet that the profile belongs to somebody else, who’s now getting his taste in music eaten alive by the music internet. (The profile’s “Shoutbox,” which is basically a Facebook wall, is currently defiled by angry comments assuming he’s the Bad Kushner: “hamilton huh? bannon was right about you.”) But at least we can be mostly confident that a man now in charge of making crucial decisions in the worst White House to date is not listening to Twenty One Pilots as he does it.